BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 17th Augustor 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Saturday 17th August2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, Mars in Gemini will be a real blessing for you especially when it comes to love and feelings.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, the Moon in Capricorn will bring very interesting encounters at all levels. Perhaps many contacts could prove very interesting for your work and your future prospects.

Twins

Dear Gemini, there are some small setbacks coming that could make you quite nervous. Maybe there will be an unexpected expense for the house or you will be forced to pay some overdue tax that you had forgotten about.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, Mercury will support your business and trade. This is the time to close a deal that has been postponed for a long time.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday 17 August 2024), Venus will kiss your sentimental sphere and make you more irresistible than ever

Virgin

Dear Virgos, the Moon in Capricorn will give you unexpected emotions. Many of you will be overwhelmed by an overwhelming passion that you may feel for a person you have known for a short time.

Balance

Dear Libra, the Moon in quadrature makes you very nervous and irritable. You are tense as a violin string and it doesn’t take much to send you into a rage.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the new position of the Moon blesses excellent business. Especially if you have an important purchase in the pipeline.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, thanks to these excellent stars you will have a good game in the conclusion of an important deal. Congenial solutions to problems that have been dragging on for a long time are also coming.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, Jupiter in Gemini will advise you to be careful especially if you want to make a major investment. Better to consult an expert rather than trusting only your instincts.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday, August 17, 2024), good ideas are coming especially for those who are looking for work or for those who want to invest in themselves. In love there will be a way to recover or find a certain harmony with others.

Fish

Dear Pisces, if you are working on a project that is close to your heart, you would do well to rely on the advice of a friend or someone who knows more than you.

