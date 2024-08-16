Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Friday 16th Augustor 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Friday, August 16th2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, the Moon in good aspect paves the way for you especially in relationships: you are charming and sensual, it will be difficult to resist you. Take advantage of it!

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, this sky is very interesting, especially for feelings: it is the right time, according to Branko’s horoscope, to declare to a person what you feel. If it is the right one, he will be able to understand you.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you feel a little bad mood, but the sky is promising: don’t let it ruin your day. Before starting a discussion, count to 10: is it worth it?

Cancer

Dear Cancer, the day will be very interesting for those who have recently started a new project: you are particularly inspired. Contacts with other cities are favored.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Friday, August 16, 2024), these days the sky sees you as the protagonist: you have strength and determination. You can finally, according to Branko’s Horoscope, cultivate interesting opportunities.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, the stars favor singles: if you are alone, then, do not miss out on a new acquaintance. Avoid having a foot in two camps.

Balance

Dear Libra, the astral chart favors relationships with others and especially sentimental ones: you feel a strong desire to show your partner your love even with gestures that could surprise him.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you are looking for a beautiful emotion and the stars show you the way. You have probably recently met an interesting person: why not delve deeper?

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you will have to move with some caution. You are confused and do not know what you really want. If you feel cornered, procrastinate.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you feel free, light and ready for new adventures. You have found a certain serenity and now you want to rediscover your more adventurous side: let yourself go.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Friday, August 16, 2024), it is time to write down new agreements, which will prove to be very important in the future. You have brilliant intuitions, do not underestimate them.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you have been feeling rather nervous for some time: you feel misunderstood or, even worse, you have the impression that others are taking advantage of your kindness. Do not give rise to bad thoughts and continue on your way.

