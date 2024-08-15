Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Thursday 15 Augustor 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Thursday, August 15th2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, at this time of year you need to recover a bit of physical shape: you feel a decline or persistent tiredness. You will be irritable and nervous. Calm and cool-headed. As for love, there are still some doubts, but not all of them concern the partner.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, we hope that this month of August is passing differently than usual, because you really want to do new things. To change something in your work and/or love life.

Twins

Dear Gemini, August 15th is romantic and passionate. Venus in Leo turns your relationships and feelings upside down, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be fun.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, if you are not in love yet, it will happen soon, maybe today, which is Ferragosto! The fiery Moon near Jupiter is a very propitious sign.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Thursday, August 15, 2024), Ferragosto is tiring, especially if your work is in the tourism and entertainment sector. But don’t worry, because in the end the balance will be more than positive.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, this Ferragosto is amazing! The Moon in Aries next to Jupiter indicates success and luck, and the star of love assures you a very hot day.

Balance

Dear Libra, this Ferragosto is definitely sensual, you cannot complain from this point of view. Green light to the dances of love and joy of living!

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, Ferragosto is hot in every sense. The Moon in Aries provokes and teases, causes arguments to erupt and prepares the ground for passionate reconciliations. What a fiery day!

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, the impetuous Moon of Ferragosto ensures you a day with strong and contrasting colors. Eros is in the air, as is the passionate clash. Who are we to stop you from living all this to the fullest?

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, the time has come for you to make plans regarding your home and family, especially if you are young and in love. As long as Jupiter is on your side, you should lay the foundations for a solid and lasting future.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Thursday, August 15, 2024), this Ferragosto is as hot as the sand at noon: how much passion you have in your body! Allow yourself everything you want, you need it.

Fish

Dear Pisces, some very pleasant days await you, starting today, which is Ferragosto. You will have fun and – if you go on the hunt for flirts – you will also be quite lucky.

