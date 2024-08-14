Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Wednesday 14 Augustor 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Wednesday, August 14th2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, the Moon is in your sign: there is no better passport for an intense and perhaps long-lasting encounter.

Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, you can finally unplug from work and this puts you in a good mood: it’s time to break away from everyday life. Enjoy this day, to spend with the people you love most.

Twins

Dear Gemini, energetic day with a lot of desire to do. But already in the next few hours things will change and tiredness will prevail over the rest. Try not to close yourself too much, listen to the advice of those who love you.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, you are able to give the best of yourself and bring out energies that seemed to have been forgotten. You have an infinite reserve. If you have slipped up these days, do some physical activity.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday, August 14, 2024), you are very agitated and for this reason there will be significant problems in love. You have doubts about your partner or perhaps you do not feel adequately loved and appreciated. If you are stressed about work, do not take it out on your family.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, the time has come to get your life back on track and understand where you are going. Stop for a moment to reflect and take the right countermoves. Changes, especially at work, should not scare you: you will see that in the end they will be positive.

Balance

Dear Libra, there is a lot of excitement in the air. Someone has not given you the recognition you deserved, but things are going in the right direction. Singles will be able to experience an intense and unexpected passion, and perhaps find their soul mate.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the Moon and Mercury will make your day full of beautiful expectations and emotions. Valid satisfactions will come both in love and at work. New encounters are favored for those who are single. At work, you can demonstrate your value and take important initiatives.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, there will be some uncertainty at the beginning of this day, but by the afternoon everything will be fine. At work there will be differences of opinion to clarify. Try to be conciliatory with colleagues but firm on your ideas if you think they are right and valid.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, a truly positive day on every front. If you live an important and solid relationship, you can clarify which way you are going and get back on track. At work you will soon receive news that you have been waiting for a long time.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday, August 14, 2024), you feel lighter, because you have managed to free yourself from heavy weights and burdens that you have been carrying around for a long time. Look ahead and plan the future with optimism. Especially on a sentimental level, in fact, you have realized that you have an extra gear.

Fish

Dear Pisces, this is a great time for feelings. You really have an extra gear and can make great conquests. Many planets are on your side and it shows. At work you can manage to solve economic problems. Maybe that famous bank transfer will arrive.

