Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Monday 12th Augustor 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Monday 12th August2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, from yesterday until mid-August you will have a series of perfect days for love without even a Moon against you. It’s a sky full of vivacity.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, if you are single, Ferragosto will be a good time to talk to a special person and to deepen a conscience that has turned on a light bulb.

Twins

Dear Gemini, Jupiter and Mars make you irresistible and cheeky, if you want someone or something you go and get it even if the situation is complicated.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, you are the darlings of the sky and if anyone deserves to be loved and chosen it is definitely you and the person who can make you happy and right next to you.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Monday, August 12, 2024), your sky is perfect, new encounters are especially lucky and making conquests will not be difficult.

COUPLE AFFINITY FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, on August 15th the Moon gives you strength, erases your shyness, if you don’t dare to make the first move, a look is enough. Mars tires you out, so be careful about your physical form.

Balance

Dear Libra, you have no stars against you. New encounters are favored that on August 15th will make you feel young even if your age is no longer green and you will fall in love like teenagers.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2024

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you need to come out of your shell and come forward. There will be new acquaintances to deepen with the smile and tranquility that distinguishes you.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, thank goodness you can rest because the August sky is burning you a bit. During the day today you will be enlightened by intuition while on August 15th if you want to love no one will stop you.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, a wonderful day for new encounters, someone special could really knock on your door. On the 15th the moon arrives in your sign to sweeten your evening, choose the right person.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Monday, August 12, 2024), your heart is smiling and there is no ex or rival in love or career who can take away your good mood.

Fish

Dear Pisces, the Moon in August starts without giving you too much rope but then gives you a magical and unexpected encounter.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED?