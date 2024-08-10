Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 10th Augustor 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Saturday 10th August2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, a series of perfect days for love are coming without even a Moon against you. It is a sky full of vivacity and desire for fun and distractions even if it is August do not miss interesting job offers.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, grumbling in the couple, there is perhaps a bit of jealousy in the air. With Venus and Mercury you cannot doubt love. If you are single, Ferragosto will be a good time to talk to a special person.

Twins

Dear Gemini, Jupiter and Mars make you irresistible and a little cheeky. If you want someone or something, you go and get it even if the situation is complicated.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, you are the darlings of the sky and if someone deserves to be loved and chosen it is definitely you and the person who can make you happy and right next to you and maybe you already know him.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday, August 10, 2024), your sky is perfect, new encounters are especially lucky and making conquests will not be difficult. The Stars say dare, dare, dare.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, on August 15th the Moon will give you strength. It will help you erase your shyness. If you don’t dare, make the first move. A look is enough, you know it too.

Balance

Dear Libra, you have no stars against you: new encounters are favored. Jupiter and Mars will be the guardians of your success during the next few hours.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, a healthy shock, you have to come out of your shell and come forward, after all it’s August for you too, Jupiter and Mars are in a sexy position, don’t be afraid to fall in love.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, thank goodness you can rest because the August sky is burning you a bit but fortunately you can rest and relax. It is not worth taking on new challenges, no one is asking you to surpass yourself only to give your best when you can and if you can.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, Sunday and Monday will be two magnificent days for new encounters, someone special could really knock on your door.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday 10 August 2024), it announces that your heart is smiling and there is no ex or rival in love or career who can take away your good mood.

Fish

Dear Pisces, making a comparison, even the summer sky can bring clouds and big ones but you are creatures of water and you will be able to hold your own, the sky always clears and the night reserves delightful surprises.

