Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 9th September2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 9th September 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, you are about to experience a nervous weekend, you have not yet fully returned to the usual routine of life at home; pick fights with family members, even with your love…

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, splendid love, but so moody… A fantastic weekend will become dark already on Monday. This Venus makes your head spin, thank goodness the Sun and Mercury help you think, Jupiter makes you optimistic, you always manage to find the key to the problem in the end.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you can’t sit still, but you struggle these days to find the right direction, you seem to be going around in circles. It’s the fault of the Sun and Mercury, but also of that Saturn that wants you to be ambitious.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, the Moon in your sky at the weekend confirms that you are loved, you have what it takes to give birth to a new fulfilling love, which suddenly changes your life.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 9 September 2023), with your back covered by that crazy Venus you don’t have to be afraid of anything, your charm challenges even the opposite planets, Monday 11th and the 12 Waning Moon in your sky allows you to achieve a goal you have been eyeing for a while.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, the waning Moon has a weekend full of emotions in store for you; a meeting is possible if you are alone and looking for a soul mate, but you have to keep your natural shyness at bay, which you like a lot but sometimes makes you miss out on opportunities…

Balance

Dear Libra, the waning Moon at the weekend is full of secrets. If you wait for Monday the 11th, your Venus will whisper two sweet words in your ears.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, Venus continues to throw provocative challenges at you. At the weekend the Moon is your accomplice, then it becomes mischievous, then again it joins you and supports you.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you are riding Venus, exuberant and always excited. Adventures are within reach on Monday 11th and 12th, with the hot Moon and that mischievous Mars, and you certainly don’t say no, even if Saturn would like a different choice, perhaps a little more stable.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, the waning Moon in Cancer can cause some friction with your spouse, also because Mars against it brings impatience and tension.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 9 September 2023), do you feel the strength of this energetic Mars? It flows through your veins and invigorates you, it makes you vibrate in harmony with your loved one, beyond the small scuffles caused by opposite Venus, which also causes moments of jealousy.

Fish

Dear Pisces, weekend full of emotions, the Moon in the love sector calls you loudly from the sea rocks, don’t you want to answer, children of Neptune? Is it perhaps Saturn in your sky that holds you in your safe depths?

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IT IS CALCULATED