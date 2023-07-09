Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 9th July 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 9th July 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, today there is only one watchword: fun. The holidays are approaching and, despite the work fatigue, your only thought must be to think of nothing but yourself.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, some physical ailments and a little tiredness will characterize your day, which promises to be quite demanding due to some work obligations. hold on!

Twins

Dear Gemini, things couldn’t get any better than this. Be careful not to rest on your laurels, however, the pitfalls are always around the corner. Always stay on point.

Cancer



Dear Cancer, a day characterized by misunderstandings in the family. Try to stay calm and don’t go into pointless arguments that could only make things worse.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 9 July 2023), you are finally on vacation. That’s why for the next week your only goal will be to relax without having to think about anything else.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, your often gruff character does not help resolve the misunderstandings that have arisen with your partner. Try to resolve without having to resort to quarrels that could only ruin your good mood.

Balance

Dear Libra, take advantage of the day off to treat yourself to some relaxation. The last week has been quite busy and the next few days promise to be full of commitments.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, finally meet your soul mate. Great news from a professional point of view: be patient for a few more days.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, although things don’t go exactly as planned, you mustn’t lose heart: everything will work out, thanks to your tenacity and your courage.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, it is not time to give up: the difficulties you have faced in recent months would have brought anyone to their knees, but you are still standing: courage, one more last effort.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 9 July 2023), excellent opportunities from a working point of view. In love, on the other hand, things don’t go as they should. Is it time to take a break for reflection?

Fish

Dear Pisces, you are physically paying for the enormous outpouring of energy of recent times. Don’t worry and relax: everything will fall into place.

