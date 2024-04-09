Branko Horoscope: the astrologer's predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Tuesday 9 April 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Tuesday 9 April 2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, both the energy of the Sun and the impetus of Mercury will make you particularly determined, to the point of appearing aggressive and arrogant.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko's horoscope, if you have ended a relationship or said goodbye to a professional experience, you should have no regrets. You will finally understand that the decision you made was the right one.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you need to review your life and reconsider some situations that are not working in the right way. You are finally understanding what you want to do and what you don't want to do anymore.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, you are quite tense: there is no need to make drastic and definitive decisions. Better to think carefully about every move and avoid getting caught up in the rush.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko's horoscope today (Tuesday 9 April 2024), it is time to finally start planning your future, without any fear. You will have to expose yourself and demonstrate to others who you are and how much you are really worth.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, lately you have accumulated some stress and tension. The time has come to collect your ideas and understand what you want to do in the future.

Balance

Dear Libra, you are quite impatient and short-tempered with anyone and this will not allow you to have a peaceful day. Better to try to be more accommodating.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko's horoscope today, the Moon in opposition will lead you to be very cautious in everything you say and what you do.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, at this moment all the ideas you have can turn out to be truly lucky and promising. This is not the time to keep a low profile.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, this Moon in positive aspect will make your mood brighter. Try to avoid clashes especially if financial or work-related issues are involved.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko's horoscope today (Tuesday 9 April 2024), you have a great desire to make a change and change your life.

Fish

Dear Pisces, Mars and Saturn make you hypercritical towards others. You are a little saddened, perhaps because you are realizing that you have spent too much and are now struggling to make ends meet.

