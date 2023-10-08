Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Sunday 8 October2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 8 October 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, today you may learn some unexpected news about a person very close to you. But try not to gossip about her too much and flaunt it from the rooftops. You have taken care of your body and it shows, now you are able to be much more active.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, it is difficult for you to tolerate the hard daily routine. You need new stimuli and opportunities. Change what no longer works and launch yourself into new adventures if what you do doesn’t satisfy you. Take great care of your intellectual growth, but you must not neglect your physical body either.

Twins

Dear Gemini, an unexpected understanding could arise with some colleagues which could then turn into something more important, even in the sentimental sphere. However, try to tread carefully at the beginning. Work makes you tired, take advantage of this Sunday to recharge your batteries.



Cancer

Dear Cancer, you have an uncommon enthusiasm and this will help you to give your best in every area of ​​your life. Too many commitments should not make you forget to take better care of yourself, both your body and your health. In short, relax.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 8 October 2023), you need to break away from the usual routine that weighs you down and makes you nervous. Why don’t you take a few days off and treat yourself to a nice holiday, perhaps in the company of your partner? You really need it.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you must make those around you understand some simple but fundamental concepts. Talk to each other and clarify, you will see that then everything will go well. You want to be more free in the choices you make at work, but be careful not to override roles too much.

Balance

Dear Libra, you will have an excellent mood that allows you to get great satisfaction and give joy to those around you. Take some breaks and recharge your batteries. Don’t get too upset if something doesn’t go as you would like. You risk getting nervous and not managing what to do well.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, on this day you could lose your head for a special person. If you are single, you have nothing to lose. Declare yourselves and come forward without fear. The stars infuse you with positive energy.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, your lifestyle is quite messy. Try to get back into the ranks and get yourself together. You must be more objective, treat yourself to a healthy and balanced diet, your health is at stake. Even if you feel tired, you will be able to find the right path to follow.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you shouldn’t get too upset about some jokes, otherwise you’ll be touchy. Sometimes you play too defensively and don’t take risks as you should. This also applies at work, where you tend to settle for doing your homework, when you could be soaring.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 8 October 2023), you have clear prospects to undertake and objectives well in sight for the future. Don’t miss this well-defined road. You are in excellent shape and have a lot of energy. Those around you will appreciate it and be impressed.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you have a lot of concern for others and a desire to help others, but sometimes not everyone has the pleasure of being helped, and this could make you feel bad. Try to be calmer and think more about yourself.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IT IS CALCULATED