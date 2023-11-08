Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Wednesday 8 November2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Wednesday 8 November 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, thanks to the influence of Mars, you will have extra energy. It will be the right time to declare your feelings to those you love and to show your romantic side. Good teamwork.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, love smiles at you on this November day, thanks to the influence of Venus. You will rediscover harmony as a couple and will be able to present new projects at work. However, be careful with your diet, there could be problems.

Twins

Dear Gemini, it’s time to clarify your life, starting with love. You will find the right words to make yourself understood and you will have an opportunity in the professional field that you must not miss. However, you still need to catch up on a few hours of sleep.



Cancer

Dear Cancer, Jupiter will enter your sign today, helping you strengthen relationships. At work, be careful not to make mistakes and try to be meticulous to obtain excellent results. Your health will depend on what you eat.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday 8 November 2023), the Sun in your sign will rekindle the passion in the couple. If you are waiting for a solution to a problem at work, today you can finally solve it. Remember to take time to rest, your body needs it.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, today is the time to clarify your ideas and understand what you really want. Thanks to the influence of Mercury, you will find the courage to declare your feelings or learn more about your state of mind. There may be some job offers coming your way.

Balance

Dear Libra, love will return to keep you company, thanks to the influence of Venus. Your partner will be understanding and attentive to your needs. During the week, you will have new opportunities, so don’t miss them.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, love will require commitment and attention on your part. At work, there will be new opportunities and changes in the coming days. However, you may be destabilized by emotional tension.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, thanks to Jupiter’s influence, you will be able to overcome problems in love and face challenges at work. Don’t overdo things and try to manage stress, otherwise your health could suffer.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, Saturn in your sign will strengthen existing relationships. On the work front, you will have to be patient, but the first satisfactions will arrive soon. If you are following a diet, avoid making exceptions, it could cause you problems.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday 8 November 2023), show yourself open and understanding with the people around you. There will be new opportunities in the career field, so seize them quickly. Don’t neglect your well-being.

Fish

Dear Pisces, thanks to the entry of Venus into your sign, you will have the opportunity to clarify things in love. You have emerged from a difficult period and can finally enjoy this favorable phase for the couple. Concentration will be key to achieving your goals.

