Branko Horoscope: the astrologer's predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Friday 8 March 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Friday 8 March 2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, in the next few hours you will have the role of mediator. You will have to work hard and listen to those around you. You are used to always saying what you think, and you are not wrong!

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko's horoscope, you are looking to the future with optimism, but you must not be distracted from the commitments you have made. You would like to overcome the difficulties soon, but you have to think positively: everything will be resolved!

Twins

Dear Gemini, your mood will be fluctuating. Try to stay calm because something could disrupt your daily life and it could do so abruptly.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, you are very sensual, you would also like to address intimate topics, but be careful: you must select people carefully before confiding in them. You might regret it later.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko's horoscope today, you are determined, but also very creative and you are going in the right direction. Well, friendship is fundamental in your life: try to surround yourself with people who make you feel good.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you have spent too much energy recently, now you feel the need to change. Don't forget to have goals (and limits): maybe you need time to relax.

Balance

Dear Libra, you are very curious, but try not to be obsessive and not distract yourself from the problems you need to face. You can't always run away from responsibilities: you have to find a balance.

BRANKO'S HOROSCOPE FOR 2024

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko's horoscope today, your ideas are a little strange, different from usual and this amazes those around you. Try to smile more, have conversations with interesting people.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, pleasure is fine, but for you duty is increasingly important and today – March 8th – is not the right day to break with everyday life. You should escape to recover some energy.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, your physical form is good, life is smiling at you now. Try to invest your time, to do what you really like. Don't waste your energy, take advantage of these opportunities and everything will be fine.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko's horoscope today (Friday 8 March 2024), the month is good from an economic point of view. But not only. Self-esteem is also improving and little by little, with this attitude, great satisfaction will come.

Fish

Dear Pisces, try to take your limits into consideration, it is better to understand how far you can push yourself. You have worked a lot, but you have wasted a lot of energy.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IT IS CALCULATED