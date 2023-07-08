Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 8th July 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 8th July 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, today you will want to make an effort to be more organised, both physically and mentally. Health benefits when your life is in order!

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, being in love will make you feel relaxed and happy. It’s time to explore all your passions without depending on your partner.

Twins

Dear Gemini, during the next few hours of this July 8th, it will be best to avoid discussions that focus on practical matters, such as household chores or family responsibilities. You could exaggerate things.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, today will probably be a very productive day for you, but not by luck or by chance. You will take concrete steps to achieve your goals.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday July 8, 2023), a past experience can help you avoid future problems; trust your instincts. Have the humility to listen to advice when someone gives it to you.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, the stars are conducive to conversations with young people, friends and members of a group. You feel very optimistic about life in general.

Balance

Dear Libra, in these hours you are making it difficult for others to approach you: speak more slowly and your problems will be solved. It is not others who tire you, but your own impulsiveness.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope for today, over the next few hours you could learn something from someone whose background is different from yours. Today is a good day to go on a diet or fight an addiction.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, people will notice your presence. Make sure you are not too pushy and too harsh. Your partner needs reassurance about your feelings and your respect.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you feel the need to learn or understand something. Pursuing this goal will improve your existence even more.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday, July 8, 2023), you will be able to honestly focus on your finances and investments over the next few hours, safely lending or borrowing money or emotions.

Fish

Dear Pisces, your relationships are becoming more and more important to you. Today you can derive great satisfaction from relationships with others. Some people will be attracted to your optimistic nature and sense of humor.

