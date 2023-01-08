Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 8 January 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 8 January 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, today everything will go well, until someone comes crying to you. Try to be patient and not be so indecisive. Better if you rest a little more.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, good news is coming, what you have sown is now bearing its first fruits. You’re fit, but try to focus on what’s really important. You are tired? Stop.

Twins

Dear Gemini, with your rationality in the next few hours you will be able to get out of a difficult situation. Try to avoid exhaustion, to do as little damage as possible.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, finally your ideas are taking shape and a nice recognition will soon arrive, the satisfactions will not be lacking. Try, however, to understand that you are not in the right place and how to make the most of the energy.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 8 January 2023), you are more determined than usual, you want to live, to enjoy the little things. But be careful: try to be more patient.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, everything around you is going too fast and you need to keep up. You are happy, you have reached a balance, but it is better to play sports: release tension!

Weight scale

Dear Libra, enough with the controversy because it could only create friction. Try to stay calm, say what you think without rushing.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope for today, you are tired and perhaps the time has come to spend a few evenings in peace, perhaps even alone. Why not?

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, in the next few hours you will be able to express what you think clearly and simply. Pay attention to the digestive system and nutrition.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, changes are on the way, but if you’re not ready, you can escape without feeling guilty. Indeed, you need to be alone, in peace, to recharge your batteries.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday January 8, 2023), you feel useful and able to work with others, but you also need to relax and listen to your needs.

Fish

Dear Pisces, luck is about to knock on your door. You are in excellent shape, but watch your diet because you will need more energy than usual to face the various days.

