Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 7 October2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 7 October 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, discussions can end today. It’s not about who is right, but about the principle of authority. Avoid commitments that are difficult to keep.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, your imagination is greatly enhanced these days and offers you moments of inspiration that you can make the most of in artistic creation processes. Your concern for the problems and suffering of others gives a lot of meaning to your life, but it drains your energy with each passing day.

Twins

Dear Gemini, something very interesting and certainly profitable will break your agenda in half. If necessary, modify your plans to be able to seize this opportunity with all your senses.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, if you continue to go where you are not called, the only thing you will end up doing is asking for problems that you don’t need. You don’t have to win anything important…

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday, October 7, 2023), this will be a very inappropriate day for reconciliations. Tension with a close person, perhaps your partner, will not allow communication between you to be optimal. You’ll start your day like any other, but something will happen mid-morning that will change your day and could shake up your life for the next few weeks.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, it may be an experience that you have never really faced, but talking to yourself, being honest without fear, could help you get out of your routine.

Balance

Dear Libra, act cold-bloodedly in a complicated situation in which you and those who accompany you can put yourself at stake. Only if you don’t lose your nerve will you be able to escape unscathed.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, replace pride with common sense and you will make sure that the people around you have a better opinion of you. Good day to go out and have fun outdoors.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, always listen to the key word to solve relationship problems. You tend too much to follow your own path without realizing that you have a travel companion.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, some of the main problems that have worried you in recent times are disappearing and giving you time to shape your future.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 7 October 2023), creativity is a particularly fertile field for your spirit these days. Work at it and you will succeed. Your objectivity will be greatly undermined today by a misunderstanding on an important issue.

Fish

Dear Pisces, stay as close as possible to your family or friends today, because something will happen in one of them that will require your full attention from the first moment.

