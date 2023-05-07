Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 7 May 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 7 May 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, interesting situations can be created in love, with Venus favoring you. Feelings also benefit from it: you feel light and able to attract and seduce others. Take advantage of it.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, a day in which you may be able to deal with various practical matters, while you will have more difficulty finding passion and feelings. Maybe something in love is not going right.

Twins

Dear Gemini, couples are in the mood for projects, while singles have the opportunity to live new and interesting experiences. In love, the direction taken is the right one and Sunday will be fulfilling.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, a day in which you will feel particularly inclined to help others and to be generous. In love, however, not everyone will be able to feel stable: there are relationships that could have shocks.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 7 May 2023), you will be able to vent the tension accumulated during the week, and you will feel free to experience the emotions you are looking for and even a pinch of passion. You want to make new acquaintances: get involved.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, Venus brings you some quarrels and this could make it difficult to manage some relationships. But don’t rush: if necessary, take time to reflect and you will find the right answers.

Balance

Dear Libra, feelings are protected by Venus, as well as stability and the desire to share in couples. You are particularly passionate in this period and you want to give free rein to the love you feel for the other person.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, there is tension, especially in working relationships. Try not to be too impulsive and, if necessary, to postpone some tasks. For singles, it’s time to ask yourself questions and ask yourself what you want.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, Venus could expose those who are not sincere, questioning relationships that are not going the right way. For the rest, try to be less rational and use your imagination more.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you have interesting incentives for love, career and new relationships. A potentially intriguing period is appearing on the horizon, which could bring positive news both in work and in feelings.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 7 May 2023), you must be ready to get excited, because the stars say they are promising days for feelings. There is also the possibility that a great passion is born: try to seize all the opportunities that present themselves.

Fish

Dear Pisces, Venus is coming and stimulating fantasies and in some cases even forbidden thoughts. Some doubts creep in in couples, but try to resolve them calmly, by talking to your partner.

