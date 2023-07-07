Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Friday 7th July 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Friday 7th July 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, the week has been demanding and at times very stressful, but the well-deserved rest is about to arrive. You need it. Spend the weekend together with people who are very dear to you.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, put aside heaviness and pessimism and decide to be light and confident in others. Laugh and the world will laugh with you.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you are lucky in love and business. Your charm is irresistible. You will be able to make great achievements, even unexpected ones. In short, roll up your sleeves and you will see that everything is fine.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, the summer air and the weekend make you forget the stress of work and some tension in the family. You will be able to overcome any difficulty, believing more in yourself and in those around you.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Friday 7 July 2023), you are experiencing a difficult moment: a family quarrel upsets you and you have a thousand headaches at work. Courage.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, arm yourself with patience: today you will especially need it. Sometimes it seems to you that everyone is joining together to get you into trouble, but it is only the wheel of fortune that is spinning. For everyone.

Balance

Dear Libra, peace of mind is something else: even today you will have to work hard to get what you want. Sacrifice is part of your life, but in the end you will reap the desired results.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, a day of escape is scheduled for you: the week has tired you out and now you need physical and mental rest.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, the light-heartedness you are looking for is far away: something is troubling you, but good news will lift your mood. You need it after a really complex and heavy period.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, today is a difficult day: your plan seemed hinged on the right track and instead some hitch is complicating it. But at least in love you are lucky.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Friday 7 July 2023), you are not happy but, after long reflections, at least you understand why: now all that remains is to act to remove the obstacles that separate you from peace of mind.

Fish

Dear Pisces, at work things have finally taken the right turn. You are reaching your goals and so now you can devote yourself entirely to your loved ones.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED