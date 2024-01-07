Branko Horoscope: the astrologer's predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Sunday 7 January 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Sunday 7 January 2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, during this weekend you may feel more romantic than usual. The stars encourage you to show your affection and share special moments with your partner. If you are single, you might meet someone intriguing.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko's horoscope, the weekend could bring a romantic twist. If you are in a relationship, reaffirm your commitment and connection to your partner.

Twins

Dear Gemini, many of you may experience greater intimacy in your relationships this weekend. Take advantage of this energy to strengthen emotional bonds.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, many of you may be facing some relationship challenges this weekend. Keep in mind that open communication is the key to overcoming obstacles.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko's horoscope today, January 7, 2024, you can expect a weekend of passion and romance. Take the time to pamper your partner or look for new love if you are single.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, many of you may be experiencing a slight conflict in your relationships. Be patient and try to understand the perspectives of others.

Balance

Dear Libra, many of you could experience a weekend of romance and harmony. Spend time pampering your partner or looking for love if you are single.

BRANKO'S HOROSCOPE FOR 2024

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko's horoscope today, you may face some relationship challenges this weekend. Be open to discussion and mutual understanding to overcome any obstacles.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, weekend of adventure and discovery in relationships. Be open to new experiences and unexpected connections.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you may experience greater stability in relationships. Strengthen bonds with your partner and seek serenity in your emotional connections.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko's horoscope today (Sunday 7 January 2024), weekend of intuition and understanding in relationships. Listen to your instincts and communicate openly with your partner.

Fish

Dear Pisces, weekend of sensitivity and intuition in relationships. Tune into your partner's emotions and make affectionate gestures to strengthen the bond.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IT IS CALCULATED