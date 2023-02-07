Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Tuesday 7 February 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Tuesday 7 February 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, it’s time to let go of fixations if you want to regain momentum and refresh your ideas. In these hours you receive calls continuously and contacts are proceeding well. You need fresh air.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, calmness and composure are needed, Great joy is coming. Your words are very pungent, even if you don’t believe it. You can easily find a balance between activity and relaxation.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you understand the insensitivity and manipulations of certain people. There is an energy transit, take advantage of it while you can. Your goal is always to improve yourself internally.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, an old debate could resurface in the next few hours. Make your terms clear to those around you. You need a break, your nerves may suffer.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 7 February 2023), a very important day for choices. You have to think about building your future. Good morale that compensates for weaknesses.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you are gritty and determined: carry on like this! Eyes open, you have allies around you. You know how to deal with obligations in a healthy and balanced way. Overall great day.

Balance

Dear Libras, the goal to achieve is peace, so that you can recover. You have to think about yourself. You will find yourself overworked, but life is quieter than you imagine.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today is not a good day for socializing. Don’t force yourself, think carefully before you act or open your mouth. The stars are with you and will give you the energy you need to overcome the tiredness that has crept into your life.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you have a strong intuition. Instinct guides you in the right direction. It’s the ideal time to get rid of some bad craze, especially in the food sector.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you are elusive due to the swing between daydreaming and the need to take action. You may have some pain from overtraining or exercises that aren’t right for your physique. Hold on.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Tuesday February 7, 2023), your charm is very strong and opens all doors for you, you easily get people’s sympathy. You have to work on containing your impatience, you can only benefit from it.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you attract good relationships thanks to your preference for teamwork. You don’t appreciate power struggles. Your physique is not suited to the activities you do, but the ups and downs you feel are a sign of the mental fatigue you are undergoing.

