Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Friday 7th April 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Friday 7th April 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, over the next few hours you will be able to take care of your health that you have somewhat neglected. Good earnings are expected for entrepreneurs and retail outlet owners.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, be careful on the road. Expect your day to be brightened by the arrival of a friend or relative.

Twins

Dear Gemini, during today – April 7 – you could experience an exciting moment on the romantic front. This is especially true for lovers, but also for some singles…

Cancer



Dear Cancers, you will need to think of other ways of earning if you want to become financially stable. Your consistency will help you create a niche for yourself on the professional front. This is the day you have to carve out some time to resolve a family matter. The time has come to act.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday April 7, 2023), someone is likely to accompany you on a journey. Person who will make it pleasant. Progress on the academic front remains very satisfactory. So good.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, during the day you will feel fit and full of energy. Possible a great time with the partner that you may have slightly neglected recently.

Balance

Dear Libras, keep working on your health, getting back in shape will be important for you. Plans to increase wealth will be successful and increase your financial strength.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope for today, the outstanding issues at work will need to be addressed urgently over the next few hours. Family is likely to be the focus, and planning something exciting together is entirely possible.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, chances are you can catch up on gossip by attending a gathering or event. Your enterprising attitude is likely to impress someone from the opposite camp and score you points.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, you mustn’t push your luck too much… A financial venture could totally involve you. You feel ready to give a good account of yourself and complete all the tasks assigned to you at work.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday April 7, 2023), a situation that arises on the family front will have to be faced with tact and tranquility. Attention!

Fish

Dear Pisces, this time of year is great for making new acquaintances and expanding your circle of friends. But you may not find anyone worthy of your romance…

