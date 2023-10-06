Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Friday 6 October2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Friday 6 October 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, you have talent to spare, you know it and today you will have to demonstrate who you are and how much you are worth. Luck is on your side, you have finally found serenity.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, you are optimistic, enterprising, energetic and those around you are realizing this day after day. Physical form is also good!

Twins

Dear Gemini, enough with the worries: you can’t solve everyone’s problems, you have to think about yourself and your goals. You need to find your composure again!



Cancer

Dear Cancer, try to work harder, to stay focused on what your life is. Discussions are around the corner, you don’t have to be instinctive: you would do well to think more!

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 6 October 2023), you want to surround yourself with children, with young people: with them you feel like yourself, without masks. You must understand that you are not invincible. There would be nothing wrong with asking for help…

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you know who you are, how much you are worth and today – October 6th – you will be able to show it to everyone. How about relaxing this Friday and spending a few hours at home with your family?

Balance

Dear Libra, try to savor this October day: you are charming, those close to you love you, but sometimes you are a little impatient. And that’s not good…

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, try to keep a cool head to overcome obstacles: only in this way will you be able to solve your problems. Good physical shape!

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, pay attention to the past because it is tormenting you. You must move forward, project yourself towards the future: listen to your body more and try to understand what the priorities are!

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, enough with the controversy, you have to think about something else: you are right to say what you think, but do it calmly. And try to abandon bad habits!

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 6 October 2023), good news is about to knock on your door. You have finally found the serenity you deserve, but pay attention to your diet.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you will have to solve a little problem. To do this you need to stay calm. Haste is never the right ally!

