Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 6 May 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 6 May 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, a lively astral bustle begins, the only disturbances – Mars and Venus in Cancer from the 7th – are problems with digestion and diet: don’t eat agitated with the Moon.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, your month is scented with flowers and full of fruit. Have you ever been to Parma in May? It is your city, with its tender violets, which speak of love when given as gifts. In financial matters there is no need to rush, wait for the good wishes of Jupiter.

Twins

Dear Gemini, it’s time to look around and behind you: your success may have created enemies for the strong planetary presence in Taurus, where we await Jupiter, which joins Mercury and Uranus.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, glad to be able to make optimistic predictions for your sign. From Sunday you will have Venus on your side! First arrival of the year, the star of love immediately joins Mars, will have contacts with all the other planets, and all of them excellent!

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 6 May 2023), we parted ways with a hostile Moon, we find it again in Scorpio, at its maximum ability to disturb the private and professional environment. In the full moon it will seem like you are lions in a cage, but the biggest stars will not abandon you.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, how much news! The hot Moon in your sign becomes even more generous and passionate (the passion that was missing) when it explodes as a Full Moon in Scorpio, a sensual sign that you know well.

Balance

Dear Libra, the sore point is the family, subjected to trials that require everyone’s participation. Saturn, a strong presence in your sky, also acts as a shield for medical issues…

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the Full Moon in your sign has the power to upset other signs as well. The particular sensations it gives birth to may not always be achievable, but they are still a welcome gift from eros.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, after the full moon, the Moon enters your sign tomorrow, Sunday 7 May 2023, when Venus ends its hostile aspect and becomes soft, romantic, in Cancer.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, remember this detail: the Moon that passes through Scorpio always brings you an increase in passionate desire, a certain type of love becomes a pressing need, and you must satisfy it.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 6 May 2023), Full Moon in Scorpio, which governs relationships with work and managers. That of superiors has always been your problem, because you resent directives and conditioning.

Fish

Dear Pisces, Saturn changes your life: many of you will have already understood its influence, others are waiting for a signal. That’s right, there’s no hurry, you’ll have it in your sign until 2026… Calm down.

