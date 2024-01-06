Branko Horoscope: the astrologer's predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 6 January 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Saturday 6 January 2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, it promises to be a very effective day from a practical point of view. Some will even close a good deal and sign a contract. Always remember to read carefully before signing.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko's horoscope, the good aspect of the Moon could put you at the center of unusual seduction games. Those who are experiencing a positive period in love will be able to use the next few hours to experience special emotions and organize something romantic.

Twins

Dear Gemini, the Moon in dissonance will make you more restless than necessary or make you feel unexpected tiredness. Try to postpone appointments and discussions until the second half of the week, when your sky will be much more promising.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, you will realize that you are surrounded by special colleagues, willing to lend you a hand if you find yourself in difficulty. You are not alone! Try to put aside your pride and your natural distrust and trust more in the people at your side.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko's horoscope for today, January 6, 2024, a particularly promising day promises to be from a practical and economic point of view. Anyone who has been looking for a sponsor to finance an important project for some time could find it on this day.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you will feel that you can only count on yourself to face everything. Luckily, you will be supplied with a nice boost of energy from the Moon in your sign and from Venus in a favorable aspect. Nice recovery in love.

Balance

Dear Libra, you could experience an incredibly tender and exciting evening, if only you want to get involved. The new change in the Moon promises to be favorable: take advantage of it, to give space to feelings, to meet a person you like, to deepen your knowledge.

BRANKO'S HOROSCOPE FOR 2024

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko's horoscope today, Venus in your sign could reserve for you an encounter as pleasant as it is unexpected. If you have been alone for a while you should take advantage of these days to get back into the game in a new friendship, a new story that could have an intriguing future.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you will have to cope with a Moon in opposite aspect. You would do well not to expect too much from yourself: be satisfied with what you manage to achieve and postpone more demanding projects until the following days.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you will have such stars that will allow you to achieve something more. You should not stand still or go slowly. It's time to roll up your sleeves and get busy, perfect your skills, work on a new idea.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko's horoscope today (Saturday 6 January 2024), the stars will encourage you to seek an agreement with your family or with a person with whom you have been having practical, economic problems for some time. You shouldn't stick to your guns, but try to be a little more compliant.

Fish

Dear Pisces, it will be another day in which the opposite Moon could bring out the worst in you, prodding you excessively. You will have to use maximum caution so as not to cause unnecessary fuss around you. Avoid gratuitous controversy.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IT IS CALCULATED