Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Friday 6 January 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Friday 6 January 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, Venus in Capricorn has been very generous in success. It triggered a dissonance from Pluto. This has forced you to reinvent yourself, sometimes starting from scratch professionally. Venus now withdraws and leaves you alone, but Pluto continues its work of transformation: there will be a decision to be made by March.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, According to Branko’s horoscope, Branko’s horoscope today indicates that it’s your turn to get stressed, sometimes for no good reason, but with the Moon in Pisces you find good reasons to worry about the future. Today it’s like this and either it’s a matter of money that stresses you, or it’s your loves. In fact, Venus is in aspect with Neptune, as is Mars, and you may have doubts about the sincerity of your sweetheart.

Twins

Dear Gemini, in his horoscope Branko today signals that Mars, facing you in Sagittarius, begins a dissonance with Neptune and it is not advisable to oppose someone, for example your partner if there is a couple crisis. Because of his attitude, you can get a little lost, no longer have your usual orientations and make decisions that will lack validity. To do well, until the middle of January, it is advisable to keep calm and wait for things to pass.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, in front of you, the Sun invites you to be more sociable, to accept invitations, or to invite friends to your home to have fun. Indeed, it is with others that you will feel better, it will reassure you that you have your loved ones around you. You will feel protected, it is likely that your feelings will take on greater importance.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Friday January 6, 2023), you don’t have a reputation for being modest and humble, yet these are the qualities you need to cultivate during your Capricorn period. It’s never too late to adopt different behaviors and see that perhaps this will help you. And that’s what can happen while Capricorn reigns, until the 21st of January. In any case, this behavior is recommended towards certain people.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you will be sensitive to the dissonance between Mars and Neptune which will be active until January 14th. Avoid taking the slightest decision, or the slightest initiative, because you will inevitably be disappointed with the result. No matter how much energy you put into it, there seems to be someone out there undermining your efforts. It could also be someone close to you telling you that you won’t be able to do it, that you are not up to the task.

Weight scale

Dear Libras, no problems in sight, take advantage of this period to think about yourself, be a little more selfish than usual and don’t feel guilty about it. Because, of course, the Sun in Capricorn is strong for you and makes you feel guilty if you don’t take care of others first. But you know, you won’t give anything good to other people if you don’t take care of yourself so vigorously.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, keep an eye on your money, there may be a lot of money outflows for a few days. The dissonance between Mars, your planet governor, and Neptune indicates a lack of limits harmful to your money and also to your possessions in general. So you have to be careful, there are excesses with Mars and Neptune.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, Mars being in your sign, its dissonance with Neptune may encourage you to cross the line. The planet being in the family and home sector, these are the areas that will be affected by the tensions related to the lack of limits.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, we know your perseverance, your stubbornness, but there are times when it’s better to let go; having a little less control of the situation won’t hurt. You won’t lose anything, on the contrary: if you’re less stressed, less focused on what you’re doing, that won’t stop you from being effective. Simply, putting less effort into it, you will see that the result will be better.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Friday January 6, 2023), on the one hand you are very individualistic, on the other hand you are a sign who cares about the fate of others. It is for this reason that you often find yourself in professions such as a social worker, professions where you help people trying to get ahead. Or you are voluntarily out of the system.

Fish

Dear Pisces, Mars starts a dissonance with Neptune and is not easy to deal with. Any business, any decision, risks ending up in fiasco, or failing at all. Also, someone may misbehave and make you feel like they are trying to manipulate you.

