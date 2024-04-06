Branko Horoscope: the astrologer's predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 6 April 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Saturday 6 April 2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, over the next few hours you will be able to take care of your health which you have neglected a little. Good earnings are expected for entrepreneurs and store owners.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko's horoscope, be careful on the road. Expect the day to be brightened by the arrival of a friend or relative.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you may be experiencing an exciting moment on the romantic front. This applies especially to lovers, but also to some singles…

Cancer

Dear Cancer, you will have to think about other ways of earning if you want to become financially stable. Your consistency will help you create a niche for yourself on the professional front. This is the day when you will have to carve out some time to resolve a family matter. The time has come to act.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko's horoscope today (Saturday 6 April 2024), it is likely that someone will accompany you on a journey. Person who will make it pleasant. Progress on the academic front remains very satisfactory. So good.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, during the day you will feel fit and full of energy. Possible great time with the partner you may have slightly neglected recently.

Balance

Dear Libra, continue to work on your health, getting back into shape will be important for you. Plans to increase wealth will be successful and increase your financial strength.

BRANKO'S HOROSCOPE FOR 2024

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko's horoscope today, outstanding issues at work will need to be urgently addressed over the next few hours. The family is likely to be the center of attention, and planning something exciting together is quite possible.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, it is likely that you will be able to catch up on the gossip by participating in a gathering or event. Your enterprising attitude is likely to impress someone from the opposite camp and win you points.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you don't have to push your luck too much… A financial venture could involve you completely. You feel ready to give a good account of yourself and complete all tasks assigned to you at work.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko's horoscope today (Saturday 6 April 2024), a situation that arises on the family front will have to be addressed with tact and tranquility. Attention!

Fish

Dear Pisces, this time of year is ideal for making new acquaintances and expanding your circle of friends. However, you may not find anyone worthy of your romance…

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IT IS CALCULATED