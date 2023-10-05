Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Thursday 5 October2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Thursday 5 October 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, common sense will be on your side. You will be able to get out of difficult situations but pay attention to your diet…

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, you feel optimistic, in good shape and will be able to overcome the obstacles that arise before you. You are also light from a physical point of view!

Twins

Dear Gemini, everyday life is boring you, you can always change your activities. Try to find the right balance.



Cancer

Dear Cancer, for today the sky promises great things: new meetings are favoured. You’re a little tense, you need to calm down, try doing some healthy sport.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Thursday 5 October 2023), it is not the right day to make important decisions. First of all you must find serenity again!

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, try to be calm and listen to your body more. The direction is the right one, you don’t have to be worried.

Balance

Dear Libra, it will be the right day to express yourself and say what you think without fear. Find new activities, otherwise you will end up bored.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you will have to make important decisions at work, stop and think thoroughly. No impulsiveness. But above all, eliminate bad habits.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, everything is going according to your plans, especially for those who have open disputes. But now try to keep your feet on the ground.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, in this period you should concentrate more, you are distracted and this does not allow you to make good decisions. Concentration!

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Thursday 5 October 2023), there is a lot of security in this sky, but there is a lack of energy. Recharge your batteries a bit and improve your diet and you will see that everything will be fine!

Fish

Dear Pisces, administrative issues are fine, but remember to be realistic. Listen more to your body, your needs!

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IT IS CALCULATED