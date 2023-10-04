Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Wednesday 4 October2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Wednesday 4 October 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, over the next few hours try not to lose heart: be courageous, determined and continue on this path. But you must remove controversies and bad habits from your life.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, everything is going swimmingly: you have finally found serenity, the right path to follow. You are a little tired, yes, but you have to do sport to release the accumulated tensions.

Twins

Dear Gemini, many envy you, they would like to be like you: cheerful, fun, determined. Try to take advantage of this moment to be close to those who truly love you.



Cancer

Dear Cancer, these days many of you are a little worried. Today, perhaps, it is better to avoid problems and obstacles. How about leaving bad habits alone? You have to love each other more!

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday 4 October 2023), contacts are favored, but you also have to make some compromises, especially at work. You can’t always win!

Virgin

Dear Virgo, everything is going well, you are finally satisfied and have found the right serenity. Valid speech both on the sentimental and work fronts. Go on like this!

Balance

Dear Libra, in this period you are happy, luck is on your side: take advantage of it to establish new contacts. But watch out for gusts of air…

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the Moon is on your side, you are romantic and you must take advantage of this to be with those who love you. Happy yes, but also a little tired.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you must be free to say what you think without fear. Reality is one thing, imagination is another.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, over the next few hours you will have to control your emotions because you are not invincible, you too can make mistakes. But you know how to get up and move forward. Always with optimism.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday 4 October 2023), you are a bit demanding, you expect too much from those around you and this stresses you out. You need to stay calm and understand what your priorities are!

Fish

Dear Pisces, you cannot confide in everyone, you have to select people because many envy you. You are energetic and determined: keep going and you won’t go wrong!

