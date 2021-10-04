Happy Sunday everyone and welcome to our usual appointment with the horoscope of the day. To follow the advice of the Stars according to Branko for Love, Health, Work and Finance, today Monday 4 October 2021

How will the first four signs of the zodiac go this Monday? Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Cancer, are you ready to discover the astrological predictions that concern you? Meanwhile, here are the keywords to keep in mind this day: Aries – Fate, Taurus – House, Gemini – Fantasy, Cancer – Savings.

Aries horoscope october 4th

It is possible that today they will open for you new job opportunities, perhaps by chance talking about it with an old friend. Physically you feel a little tired and with a little discomfort .. spend one quiet day and in the heat, you will see that tomorrow you will feel like new!

Horoscope Taurus October 4

You feel a bit pressured with the work, you are trying to achieve all the objectives set but sometimes it is good to stop and face one commitment at a time. Today you will enjoy the family warmth, organize an alternative evening with one take away dinner and board games.

Gemini horoscope October 4th

The Stars invite you to schedule a pleasure trip to do as soon as the period permits .. meanwhile, start dreaming. Well the work, you are proud of the way you have come here. In Love something seems to move .. get ready to live on intense emotions.

Cancer Horoscope October 4th

Attention today to the financial aspect, you risk going “in the red”. Plan good income and expenses in the coming months to avoid nasty surprises. There sentimental sphere instead it is booming, whether you are in a couple or you are single .. let yourself go!