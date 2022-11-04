Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Friday 4th November 2022? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (available online) sign by sign of today’s Branko horoscope, Friday 4th November 2022:

Aries

Dear Aries, couples will have to solve a recently born problem. The stars are promising at work. Trust yourself.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, sometimes you would prefer to stay at home to relax rather than go out, but today it is better to try your luck: you will make good encounters. As for work, you should be more cautious.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you change your mind very easily but in this period you must remain firm in your positions. Possible misunderstanding with some colleague in the office.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, it’s time to rebel against sadness and move on, a relationship is over but there is so much more for you. Look to the future. Work? Good for those who have their own business.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday, November 4, 2022), if you recently said goodbye to a loved one, now a moment of recovery awaits you. Those who have a commercial activity can go further.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, the stars are favorable with the signs of Gemini and Scorpio. It is not a good time for those who work in an office …

Weight scale

Dear Libra, too much stress is not good, it also ruins romantic relationships. Try to relax. As for work, with this sky there are great prospects.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, sometimes you feel in a cage and you are afraid of not being understood, maybe you just need to find the right person. As for work, it takes more concentration.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this is a heaven that promises great things, great encounters, and good sentimental opportunities. Sometimes you are too elusive. And at work it’s not a good feature …

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you tend to be cold when you don’t trust someone, but there is a person who has been in your life for a while… If you don’t trust yet, maybe you should review certain ties. When it comes to work, avoid conflicts with colleagues.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to today’s Branko horoscope (Friday 4 November 2022), you like to disappear and then reappear as if nothing had happened, this attitude may not please your partner, maybe think about it this time. The work is proceeding at full speed.

Fish

Dear Pisces, it is not a good time for love, perhaps you should better choose the people around you. As for the job, everything works, you had a great idea and it will soon pay off.

