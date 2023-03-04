Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 4th March 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 4th Marchor 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, there is some excitement in the air and you are having a hard time concentrating on your work. Try to clarify, to understand that many, perhaps too many, things are happening in your life: it is better to avoid controversy. Diplomacy.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, are you living a dream? Sometimes you find it hard to understand reality, you would like a world of your own, without anxieties and chaos. However, try to keep your feet on the ground.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you will be very creative in the next few hours, but how about partnering with someone? The sky smiles at you, you know how to transmit all your energy to others.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, you are very busy and even a little delay could throw your plans into disarray. Sometimes it’s appropriate to say no: you can’t do everything, you also have to select what’s really important otherwise it becomes difficult to manage the situation…

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 4 March 2023), think about the future with a little anxiety because you know exactly what you want, but you don’t know the limits. Perhaps everything is fine, but you have too many responsibilities.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you are insightful, but you need to surround yourself with people who help and inspire you. You know how to share your ideas, you just have to show everyone what you’re worth.

Balance

Dear Libras, you feel like spending time alone. But be careful because boredom could take over and you can’t always run away from responsibilities.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the light is about to return at the end of the tunnel and now love will return as the protagonist in your life. There will definitely be a change.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, too much is happening in your life, but right now you have to keep your feet on the ground: you cannot travel too much with your imagination.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, in the next few hours you will need to hide, but be careful: sometimes working in a group helps, it strengthens your personality and makes you feel safe.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday March 4, 2023), you must devote your time to your body, take care of it and listen to it more. Emotionally, you’ll be in the mood. Let yourself go.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you are looking for the right person to confide in, to let you go. Maybe you’re a little frustrated, you think no one cares about you.

