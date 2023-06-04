Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 4 June 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 4 June 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, you have accumulated a lot, too much tension, and you have tried to distract yourselves so as not to fall into depression. Now is the time to move on and find energy and determination, even in love.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, in the last period you have been prey to monotony: however, now summer is coming and you can allow yourself trips out of town and other leisure activities to go back to having fun. Don’t miss the opportunity and be proactive.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you are dreamers and this is important, it allows you to always have wide horizons. Sometimes, however, it is also necessary to keep your feet on the ground and face small daily problems without looking for ways to escape.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, after a difficult period, in which you also felt the loss of freedom, now you feel reinvigorated by the arrival of summer. The spirit you have now can lead to pleasant encounters and for singles there may be some turning points.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 4 June 2023), take advantage of the weekend to relax and release the recently accumulated tension: treat yourself to a trip out of town and don’t think about work. You deserve healthy rest!

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you are in the mood for romance: for couples, a period of stability and happiness is foreshadowed, but singles can also benefit from this romantic vein to make new and interesting encounters.

Balance

Dear Libras, you want to have fun and relax, but some duties call you back to your duties. Do not avoid them, especially if someone close to you, perhaps a family member, asks you for help.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you are looking for emotional stability, and perhaps you should understand that, if you have been with a person for a long time, it is the right one. Singles, on the other hand, shouldn’t be in a hurry: the positive news will come, but they must be waited for.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you are a bit confused: so many thoughts pile up, and doubts cannot be dispelled. You have to change the air and look for new stimuli to clear your mind. You need it.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, in love you are wanted, it is a good time. Despite your hesitations, it might be time to take off the inhibitions and embark on a new challenge, without worries.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 4 June 2023), take a Sunday of total relaxation: you need it, lately you have pushed too much on the accelerator. Don’t overestimate your energies, otherwise your body and mind will ask you for the bill.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you are in a phase of great romance: it affects those around you, and even long-term partners find you alluring as never before. Great things can happen.

