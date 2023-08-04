Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Friday 4th August 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Friday 4th August 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, your luck is at its peak this weekend, so keep your eyes peeled because the opportunities that could come your way are so many.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, your compatibility with others will not be at its best this weekend. Frequent misunderstandings and misunderstandings may arise.

Twins

Dear Gemini, your life is experiencing ups and downs in which joys are alternating with moments of discouragement. The opportunities that are happening to you are really greedy, it will be up to you to know how to exploit them properly.

Cancer



Dear Cancer, lately your emotionality is becoming a double-edged sword that is preventing you from reaching some goals. Maybe you should try to think more…

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday August 4, 2023), your compatibility with others is at its best in this phase. You are easily able to persuade others of the goodness of your reasons and you manage to win others over with your eloquence.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, professionally there will be some challenges ahead that present many pitfalls. Try to keep your guard up.

Balance

Dear Libra, from an emotional point of view you are experiencing a phase of great stability, but from a professional point of view there will be many pitfalls from which you will have to defend yourself.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, luck doesn’t seem to smile at you at all in this period. This somewhat destabilizing phase is putting your inner balance to the test. Try not to get overwhelmed by anxiety

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, your creativity is at its peak right now and will put you in a position to achieve good results on a professional level.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, even if some obstacles could undermine your path, right now you have great courage and nothing scares you.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 4 August 2023), this phase of uncertainty still remains, especially as regards feelings. Not everything is going the right way. Maybe you need a little more sincerity in your relationship with your partner.

Fish

Dear Pisces, these somewhat contradictory stars could lead to some financial setbacks.

