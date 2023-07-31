Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Monday 31st July 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Monday 31st July 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, a very favorable period is opening up for you to start building something of your own. Put your insecurities aside and try to take a few more risks.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, love and emotions are in sight. For too long you’ve been trying to hide and repress what you feel. In the next few days you may have the right opportunity to remedy this.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you are unable to relax, despite the flat calm of this first week of August. A sense of anxiety and unease hangs over you, you have the impression that someone is not counting it right.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, you are tired of the daily monotony, you want to make the most of the summer to explore new places and live unforgettable experiences. Put responsibilities aside for a while and dedicate yourself to feeding your soul with great memories.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Monday July 31, 2023), many unpleasant obstacles await you that you would have preferred to avoid. Your heaven gives you the willpower needed to roll up your sleeves and face these challenges head on.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, big promises of earnings push you to celebrate and indulge in some whim, some desire that you have been postponing for some time. Caution is advised before embarking on spending sprees.

Balance

Dear Libras, you need some breathing room, but you have too many responsibilities weighing down on you. If you can’t afford to stop, have the courage to ask those around you for support.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, special meetings are coming up. Love is ready to strike you when you least expect it. Your heart may start beating again for an important person, an old love or a new passion.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you feel feisty, unstoppable, ready to launch into the unknown. At work you are not afraid to take risks, to try something new to improve the situation. In love you are too adventurous…

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, concreteness and new resolutions. You don’t have time for anyone who hesitates and tries to avoid your questions, you need a precise and immediate answer.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Monday 31 July 2023), follow the right intuition and you will be able to guarantee yourself new, substantial income. The people close to you try to understand you, but recently you’ve been too shy and distrustful: try to take the first step yourself.

Fish

Dear Pisces, are you ready to dust yourself off and get back on track after a July that tossed you around a bit too much. The stars give you energy and safety to spare.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED