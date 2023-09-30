Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 30 September2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 30 September 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, everything seems unreal to you, you are living a dream. Enough with the imagination: you need to come back down to earth and rest a bit, you really need it.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, good news is coming: luck will turn on your side. Try, however, to slow down the pace a bit and think carefully before making an important decision.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you have recharged your batteries, you have a lot of energy and many ideas and ideas. The obstacles that seemed impossible to overcome, you will now be able to throw down. Go on like this!



Cancer

Dear Cancer, you have many ideas, many commitments and projects and you don’t know where to start. What are your priorities? Do you spot? Start with those.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 30 September 2023), you are cheerful, carefree, you have a light heart and you have finally found the serenity you were looking for so much. You just have to organize your life as best as possible!

Virgin

Dear Virgo, the day will be calm, the sky smiles at you, but you need to think more about your goals and you need to listen to your body. How about doing some sport?

Balance

Dear Libra, satisfactions are about to arrive, especially after the many, many sacrifices made recently. Try to stay calm and find the right energy.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, do not be intimidated or scared by those who are close to you and who seem severe to you: you have your own thoughts, you must maintain them

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you feel the need to break away from routine and everyday life a bit: you really need to escape, but those close to you can’t live without you…

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, the sky is smiling at you and you will be able to achieve your goals: the path is the right one, your morale is sky high. Go on like this! Pay attention only to your body: enough with excesses…

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 30 September 2023), those around you love and respect you also for your simplicity, your spirit, your willpower. You just have to kick bad habits away!

Fish

Dear Pisces, you are a little tired, you want to escape from the daily routine: you need to slow down a bit, understand what your priorities are. Only then can you start thinking about a new life.

