Branko Horoscope: the astrologer's predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 30 December2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko's horoscope today, Saturday 30 December 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, those around you love you, see you in a positive way: try to take advantage of this news. However, be careful with your diet: parties are ok, but don't eat too much. You then risk regretting it and having remorse.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko's horoscope, try to find a way to get out of a stalemate situation you find yourself in, listen to the advice of those who love you. Recharge yourself for the restart.

Twins

Dear Gemini, in the next few hours it will be better to concentrate on the really necessary things. Try not to isolate yourself, but to show everyone who you are and how much you are worth.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, all your efforts will soon be rewarded and there will be something to celebrate. You are well, you have no shortage of ideas and serenity is a constant in your life.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko's horoscope for today, December 30, 2023, you are sensitive, perhaps too much and for this reason you always try to be on the defensive. Maybe you need to take a break and take everything slowly.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, in this period it is easy to face obstacles, you know how to avoid problems. You are building something beautiful, but try to keep everything in balance. Don't exaggerate one way or the other.

Balance

Dear Libra, now you are able to understand who you are dealing with: try to clarify your heart. Maybe you need to slow down, get some fresh air. Think before deciding.

BRANKO'S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko's horoscope today, the end of the year will pass quickly. Be careful with the discussions, some of them will be constructive and will help you improve and grow.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you are fully certain of what you are doing, but pay attention to your diet and nutritional deficiencies. Health often depends on nutrition. Don't overdo it, even if it's a holiday.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, in the next few hours you will be able to express yourself freely and this will be an opportunity not to be missed. You certainly won't lack energy: show yourself for who you are.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko's horoscope today (Saturday 30 December 2023), you are very impulsive, but you need to think about the consequences of the actions you carry out. At the end of the day you will be apathetic, perhaps you need to escape from everyday life.

Fish

Dear Pisces, the efforts of the last month will now pay off and there will be something to celebrate. Try to put your ideas into practice, you certainly don't lack serenity.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IT IS CALCULATED