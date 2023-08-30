Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, wednesday 30 August 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Wednesday 30th August 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, growing up is a natural and unconscious process…until it isn’t anymore. So growth is a decision about who you are and how you are going to achieve it.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, this is one of those rare times when pushing your luck will be a good thing. Don’t be afraid to rock the boat. The boat is stuck on a cliff and needs to be shaken to unlock it.

Twins

Dear Gemini, it doesn’t matter what you know or who you know, it matters how you present the knowledge. Less is more. Quiet trust will convey a sense of power that helps people settle down and get to work.

Cancer

Dear Cancers, it’s okay to be needy sometimes. Without need there is no bond. Being helped shows us how to help.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Wednesday August 30, 2023), the best games to take part in will be those that don’t offer a winning trophy. With no reward at the end, you can really connect with the feeling of just being capable and active.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you need a new point of view from which to see the problem. Each different point of view helps the big picture.

Balance

Dear Libras, take your time to improve in different areas of your life. Work to make a breakthrough.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, According to Branko’s horoscope today, in a strange way, things that are too easy become very difficult. Boredom is hardworking. Anticipate it and get ready to spice things up by adding an extra twist or challenge.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, the new information will surprise and perhaps shock you, but don’t worry. You don’t have to change everything just because you now understand something you didn’t understand before.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, you would like to think of doing nothing for no reason, but now you are strangely drawn to a somewhat scary undertaking, you go ahead without knowing why.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday, August 30, 2023), if you pass an unfinished business seven times a day and have one negative thought about it, that’s seven negative thoughts clouding your mind.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you are the breath of fresh excitement that enlivens the scene. You don’t show up to have fun, you show up to be funny. You’ll manage your to-do list and then bask in the mental sun.

