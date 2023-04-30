Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 30 April 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, sunday 30 April 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, your strength and energy are a bit dwindling at the moment, giving you the opportunity to take a break and recharge your batteries. You just need time and the help of those who love you.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you are not easily discouraged and the results prove you right. In view of new projects that the stars help to grow. The main thing is not to rush.

Twins

Dear Gemini, both for those who are single and for those who are in a couple, love will give the opportunity to look happiness in the eye. You just need to know how to seize the right moment with your partner and shake up the relationship.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, to be successful it is recommended to pursue your goals without fear. In case of errors, don’t worry, you are able to fix them without difficulty.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday 30 April 2023), some difficulties are foreseen but nothing that cannot be overcome. To light up your sky is love. Commitments in the family but also at work keep you in check and you will have to ask for the support of those close to you to get through this period.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, complications ahead and a few too many discussions for many of you. This week the difficulties will be felt. And they will be heavier than expected.

Balance

Dear Libra, nothing better than taking advantage of these days to organize a moment of relaxation. The detachment from commitments will also allow you to meet and notice someone who will enter your life breaking the routine.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, family and loved ones are at the center of your world. Affections that can help solve some difficulties. Nothing serious, just some annoyance that you will feel around you.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, energy that oozes from every pore. New ideas, opportunities to showcase your skills, anything seems to excite you. So act without too much hesitation.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, everything passes, this turbulent moment will also pass both in work and in private life. The stars advise calm and self-control so as not to make things worse, but above all patience.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 30 April 2023), some of you will have to smooth out some edges. Too conflicting and often jealous but also in fluctuating mood especially in personal relationships. Instead of turning people around you in a kaleidoscope of emotions, try to keep your balance.

Fish

Dear Pisces, the month of April will close with so much passion that it will overwhelm many of you. Overwhelming feelings that will amaze but be careful not to exceed with excessive demonstrations.

