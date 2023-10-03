Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Tuesday 3 October2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Tuesday 3 October 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, you no longer have to worry about anything: you have to let go of your problems, breathe and stay calm. Changes will soon be knocking on your door and you will have to know how to welcome them!

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, the day starts off great, but sometimes you have to know how to say no: you can’t do everything and please everyone. You need to slow down a bit and pay attention to your diet!

Twins

Dear Gemini, you need to not think about anything and have fun, perhaps surrounding yourself with people who love you.



Cancer

Dear Cancer, you need to find serenity and balance again. Enough with unnecessary discussions and controversies. You need to sleep more to recharge your batteries for the next few days.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Tuesday 3 October 2023), news is around the corner, but you have to get busy and commit even more. So, you need to rest and sleep more: enough with this nervousness.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you need your space and your time, but your physical shape is good: you just need to rest a little more to recharge your batteries and face the week in the best possible way!

Balance

Dear Libra, all your efforts will be rewarded, you must smile and celebrate. You have finally found the right serenity and balance to move forward and project yourself towards the future.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you cannot be as calm and serene as you would like, but you are wrong… You cannot always say everything you think, you cannot throw yourself headlong into everything…

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, in the next few hours Venus will be against you: be careful with discussions, you will have to remain calm, even if it seems difficult. Sooner or later the efforts will pay off.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, common sense will help you on this day and get you out of a somewhat complicated situation. However, you will have to push away bad thoughts and bad habits.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Tuesday 3 October 2023), you have finally found your confidence again, but you won’t have to take advantage of this sky. Indeed, you will have to remain calm and try to escape from everyday life.

Fish

Dear Pisces, don’t think about superficial things, you have to go further and understand what the priorities are in your life. Don’t be instinctive and impulsive, you will have to think a little more before making decisions!

