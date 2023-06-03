Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday June 3rd 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday June 3rd 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, Mars in conjunction with Venus, goddess of love, flowers, jealousy, will not leave you until October: complete success in every field. Full Moon Sunday 4th in Sagittarius. And then? Only Fortune.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, demonstrate your nature as lovers and fathers of families. Venus will remain in Leo. He enters on Sunday the 4th and joins Mars, the battle with you and Pluto begins. Lifestyle changes. Venus beautifies the house, Jupiter makes you find new homes.

Twins

Dear Gemini, your personal horoscope highlights two planets, which will give you love and strength to break down professional barriers. From the dangerous full moon in opposition, on the 3rd-4th, a large Aquarian Pluto defends you, which whispers: a future to invent is ahead of you.

Cancer



Dear Cancerians, the month of June represents an extraordinary time in your life, regardless of your age. Venus and Mars are together in the field of money, Saturn builds the foundations for a new future, which will begin with your summer season and, finally, Pluto is ideal for trashing useless memories.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday June 3, 2023), over the next few hours you will have to be in perfect shape, so as not to disappoint the beautiful Venus who begins her long transit through Leo, until October 9! Mars will be with her until July 10, enough time to set up an intriguing love relationship.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, the passage of Mercury-Uranus in a creative-productive point of your astral chart will be very effective, financial initiatives and speculations are successful. Venus and Mars are accomplices in a solitary place in your sky, but the great Jupiter will give the signal for the beginning of your passionate summer.

Balance

Dear Libra, can you ask for more from the stars? Do you want the moon? Please, take a seat tomorrow, Sunday June 4th, full moon will be born in Sagittarius: crazy in love. Reciprocate with equal passion.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you have now decided to change. No one can stop you anymore. Restart scheduled for Monday 5 with Luna friend. Luck is already ready to go. Congratulations.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, think of safe investments that also pay off in the future. Family ties are less complicated, the relationship with sons is intense, mothers are full of pride, grandmothers excited.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, you can guess when are the right moments to counterattack (for example Monday and Tuesday 5 and 6) and earn a point in your favor. Now the collaborations have the favor of the Sun and that of Venus which reaches its Mars in the sign of Leo, Sunday 4.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday 3 June 2023), over the next few hours relationships will be disturbed by issues that have nothing to do with passions. You must attach yourself to every beautiful Moon that lights up, such as the Full Moon in Sagittarius, a sign that fuels your optimism.

Fish

Dear Pisces, watch out for tomorrow’s full moon, Sunday 4th. It will disturb your legs, bronchi, shoulders. For every ailment you have the protection of Neptune, star of medicine and… of music, of singing.

