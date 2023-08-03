Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Thursday 3 August 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Thursday 3 August 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, like all fire signs, yours also loves to give its all, especially when it comes to career and work. However, you should try to contain expenses or reduce outgoings especially for the purchase of trivial things.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, in the coming days you will experience a phase of ups and downs in which luck will alternate with less fortunate moments. In love there will be moments of sweetness alternating with phases of tension.

Twins

Dear Gemini, in love you are experiencing a somewhat complicated phase that can only and exclusively be resolved by leveraging your wisdom and your spirit of adaptation. Your career, on the other hand, is going through a phase of ascent.

Cancer



Dear Cancer, you are living in a phase marked by many ups and downs. Despite some difficulties from a professional point of view, you will not lack energy and grit.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Thursday 3 August 2023), this is not the time to dive into excessively ambitious and expensive projects. Maybe it’s better to think a little more about your health which has been very precarious these days.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, the phase of financial precariousness continues, but this should not discourage or discourage you. It is only a transitory phase that will resolve itself if you act with prudence and wisdom.

Balance

Dear Libras, your compatibility with others is not at its best right now perhaps because you are too focused on your future. Luck won’t assist you today…

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, your adaptability skills are at their peak right now, also because you are ready for anything and fear nothing. However, you will have to pay close attention to your health and your finances which are not going through an easy period.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you are going through a phase marked by ups and downs, both from a professional point of view and from a sentimental point of view. Especially in love you will need a little calm and balance otherwise you could come into conflict with your soulmate.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, you are living in a phase marked by great energy and creativity. Although you are giving your best, you do not feel the slightest sense of tiredness.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Thursday August 3, 2023), your social skills could play tricks on you. Often you need them to open many doors but in some cases they can put you in very unpleasant situations.

Fish

Dear Pisces, it is true that from a work point of view things are not going according to your plans, but even when everything seems uphill your creativity helps you to get out of thorny situations.

