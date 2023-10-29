Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Sunday 29 October2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 29 October 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, the day starts in a positive way, you have many things to do but in the end the fruits of your commitment will not be long in arriving.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, this sky is beautiful for couples who can finally say they are more serene. Why not organize something nice together?

Twins

Dear Gemini, interesting sky for those who want to get their hands dirty in a new project. Contacts with other cities and new people are encouraged.



Cancer

Dear Cancer, interesting stars for love await you. If you have recently met a nice person, don’t let them get away, you could experience intense emotions again.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 29 October 2023), a somewhat nervous sky awaits you… If there have been any arguments with your partner, stay away from controversies and seek the path of dialogue .

Virgin

Dear Virgo, there may be some slowdowns, so don’t get angry if things don’t go exactly as you want… I’m already recovering from the evening.

Balance

Dear Libra, interesting stars for love, the time has come to let yourself go to emotions! Are you sure that behind a friendship there isn’t actually something else hidden?

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, an interesting sky for couples who wish to start an important project over the next few months. Work? Pay close attention to the terms of an agreement.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, during today you will be easily sensitive, try not to get annoyed by trifles but look at things from a different point of view.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, there is finally greater serenity at home! You have many things to do, but with the help of your partner every task will be easier. Everything can be overcome.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 29 October 2023), interesting stars for all those who have recently undertaken a new activity! You want to get involved and demonstrate your real value!

Fish

Dear Pisces, beautiful sky for love, emotions are finally returning to appear in your life! As far as work is concerned, something is moving but you still need to have a little patience.

