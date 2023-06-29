Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Thursday 29 June 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Thursday 29 June 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, when it comes to finances and interpersonal relationships, it seems that you are a real ace. The same cannot be said for your health, so take care of it. You are a source of pure energy but don’t let the emotion of the moment distract you from your inner balance.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, your personality is at the top of the charts! Love and career may have their ups and downs, but you are ace at social skills. Your finances are rock solid, thanks to the wisdom that guides you. Health requires attention, while inner balance seems to be your secret superpower. Keep shining with your creativity and infectious energy.

Twins

Dear Gemini, your charisma is through the roof! You seem to attract good luck like a magnet. However, don’t forget to take care of your health – she may be a bit of a dancer. In love, you are in turbulent waters and your career seems to require more energy than usual. But you know what?

Cancer



Dear Cancer, your personality shines like the sun at the height of the day, and your inner balance is rock-solid. Fortune smiles on you in love and career, but watch out for your health! Your social skills are to die for, but you may struggle with finances.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Thursday June 29, 2023), your personality is in full bloom and is guiding you towards excellent career results. Luck seems to have decided to knock right on your door! Your senses intuit hidden opportunities that others fail to see but watch out for adaptability, it could be your Achilles heel.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, listen carefully. Your personal charisma is at an all-time high, use it in the social and work fields! In love, you might need a jolt to spice things up. Finances look promising but health needs attention: no stress, okay?

Balance

Dear Libras, your personality is a beacon of light. Fortune follows you like a faithful shadow, and there is no doubt that you are as adaptable as a reed in the wind. But watch your health, my friend! Not all apples are as shiny as they seem.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, According to Branko’s horoscope today, it looks like your communication skills and qualities are really shining through! However, don’t let your overwhelming energy cloud your inner balance. You may notice a decline in your luck and finances – but remember: what goes down must come up. A little advice? Pay attention to your health.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, your creativity is in full swing and your adventurousness will take you far. But watch your finances, there may be some hidden pitfalls. There are ups and downs in love, but your inner balance will help you navigate these turbulent waters.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, your social skills are top notch and your energy is infectious. Although financially it is not your best time, you are full of wisdom and emotionality. Don’t worry about love or career.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Thursday June 29, 2023), sit down comfortably because I have a mountain of things to tell you. Your personality is lightning, rare and intense. You have high compatibility with all signs of the zodiac, so be open to dating. But watch out for your career: you could run into some unpredictable obstacles or difficulties. You don’t lack love but health needs attention; take breaks when needed and listen to your body.

Fish

Dear Pisces, although you are a master in the art of personality and love, it seems that adventurousness is not your forte. Don’t worry, we all have our weaknesses. And your career? Incredible! You are scaling the heights with style and grace. But watch your health; we both know he hasn’t been at his best lately.

