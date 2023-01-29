Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Sunday 29 January 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Sunday 29 January 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, you have to capture the beauty of nature that surrounds you, it will help you find your smile again. Good news regarding finances, possible income…

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, make room for your psycho-physical health. Treat yourself to relaxation and work focused on well-being. Your new boss may not like your work style….

Twins

Dear Gemini, your family can help you deal with stress. Pay due attention to love: possible important news, maybe someone has finally noticed you…

Cancer



Dear Cancers, great news physically. It’s a good time for work despite some small stumbling blocks that will however be overcome easily.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday January 29, 2023), the next few will not be fantastic hours for you. You have lived better moments. If you plan to go on a trip, fine, but wait a few more days…

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, talk to your partner. Express yourself. Throw out everything that you have inside, that you think and that you want from life. If you have the right person by your side, they will be able to help you.

Weight scale

Dear Libras, you can expect a meeting for a pay raise. From the point of view of health you are living in a balanced phase. Eat healthy.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, excellent news from the world of work. Possible new income and satisfactions, especially for those who work on their own.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, take your time before buying a new property. Being honest with your partner will lead to a healthy and balanced relationship.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, eating healthy wouldn’t be a bad thing… Take some courses to learn about wealth management, even there – occasionally – you are lacking… Possible some surprises from work.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Sunday January 29, 2023), the turbulent times in your family are over. You can expect extra income.

Fish

Dear Pisces, make room for love: spoil your partner, stay close to him and enjoy what he will come back to you. Love is beautiful, but it must be lived to the fullest.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED