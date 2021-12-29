Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Wednesday 29 December 2021? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was released by the well-known newspaper “The messenger”, From the radio station, RDS, or other sites such as solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (available online) sign by sign of today’s Branko horoscope, Wednesday 29 December 2021:

Aries

Dear Aries, the day starts in an enthusiastic way! Be careful not to waste your energies too much hour after hour. Hold on a little …

Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, do not hesitate to show your wishes. Work? If you remain spontaneous, success will not be long in coming.

Twins

Dear Gemini, reason will be on your side if you are able to follow your intuition. Treat yourself to some relaxation. You deserve it after your recent efforts.

Cancer



Dear Cancer, just take everything at face value, better inform yourself well and not give in to gossip. Adopt a healthier lifestyle, your health will benefit. Be sure of that.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday 29 December 2021), you want something new and escape from the routine you hate. Success will be close at hand, but first relax a bit.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, empathy will characterize today, Wednesday 29 December. The energy is increasing and your fitness is also at an optimal level. Better than this…

Balance

Dear Libra, your ego will be fleshed out with some team activities. But pay attention to the nervous tension that will be accumulated and released. Try to stay calm.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to today’s Branko horoscope, to find the right balance and you need to resolve some outstanding issues. You would do well to indulge in some relaxation.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, today – December 29th – starts well, if there have been discussions, the knots will come to a head. Listen to your body and everything will go smoothly.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorns, listen to the advice of others and put aside your delusions of control for a moment. Think carefully before making commitments.

fish tank

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday 29 December 2021), you cannot discriminate well between reality and daydreams. Today you will be elusive, beware of some excessive physical effort that you could pay dearly.

Fish

Dear Pisces, even though the people around you will be busy your inner calm will make you savor things with joy. Pay attention to the diet …

