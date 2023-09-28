Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Thursday 28 September2023? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his own horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Thursday 28 September 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, an unexpected work event keeps you on your toes. Try to be patient, with the Moon almost full these things can happen. Leave the way open for dialogue.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, you realize that you have to reevaluate something, perhaps due to a certainty that is no longer such. Nervousness hangs in the air, but this is not the time to act on impulse.

Twins

Dear Gemini, today romance is not at home: partners and fleeting loves you just don’t know how to treat them without making a fool of yourself. Also pay attention to relationships with colleagues and partners.



Cancer

Dear Cancer, the stars can show you the right path to achieve more advantageous goals and situations. Watch out for expenses: even if they are not large sums, you need to keep your bank account under control.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Thursday 28 September 2023), put your instincts aside and let your mind work, because it would be time to take advantage of new alliances. Success is within your reach, but it’s up to you to achieve it with actions.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, Mercury makes it easy to establish harmony in the workplace, while the same cannot be said with those you live with. Love is still generous.

Balance

Dear Libra, today you are not inclined to listen to what others have to say to you, convinced as you are that your opinion is the right one. Love could suffer a setback due to something unsaid.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you need to create new bonds, sincere and constructive relationships: however, be ready to distance yourself from those who have not deserved your trust.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, don’t leave anything to chance, take care of every detail and have a plan B ready in case of unexpected events. Keep jealousy at bay and you can make sparks.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorns, the family context gives you difficult moments: it is not always easy to get along with your loved ones. You are very focused on work, while love gives you no worries.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Thursday 28 September 2023), you don’t need to destroy yourself with effort every time you have a goal to achieve: sometimes a pinch of intuition is enough. Eros lights up towards the evening and makes you sparkle.

Fish

Dear Pisces, Mercury makes the path to dialogue difficult: whatever you say can be misunderstood. If anyone seeks you, do not turn him away.

