Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Wednesday 28 June 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Wednesday 28 June 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, you are truly magnetic and know how to attract people like never before. The people who know you rely heavily on your charisma and your spirit of initiative. At this stage, it will be easier for you to express your feelings.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you are experiencing a period of ups and downs, but all this shouldn’t be a problem. Yours is a very strong sign that he knows how to sail with the wind at his back even when the sea is stormy.

Twins

Dear Gemini, this is not the right time to venture into financial operations. Try to manage your money wisely and avoid headaches. Your career will be a bit shaky also because of your precarious inner balance.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, you are experiencing a very positive phase especially with regard to your finances. You should take advantage of this very positive long wave to be able to carry out some projects and to make important investments.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 28 June 2023), you have great energy and enormous grit. Your personality is at the top and will allow you to face even the most thorny issues head-on.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, there are still some small problems to solve from a working point of view. You will have to try to manage your finances more wisely, avoiding unnecessary expenses.

Balance

Dear Libras, right now you are a bit short of liquidity, you will have to try to limit your expenses and manage everything with wisdom and maturity. Be bolder in love. Courage! Throw yourself.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, your emotional charge and magnetism are at their peak. But be careful not to overwork yourselves and not stay up late, because your health could be affected.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you have the energy of true warriors and nothing can stop you. Right now you would like to take a wild journey to unexplored destinations also to test your spirit as an explorer.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, great time professionally, nothing seems to stand in the way of your plans. Try not to neglect your mental and physical well-being.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday June 28, 2023), try to take care of your health more, which appears somewhat shaky. As far as work is concerned, transient critical issues could emerge today. Nothing to worry about, just a small headache that you will be able to handle quite well.

Fish

Dear Pisces, your introspective ability will enable you to better analyze your strengths and weaknesses and to act accordingly.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED