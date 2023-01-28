Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Saturday 28 January 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Saturday 28 January 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, get ready to capture the beauty of nature over the next few hours. Your favorite place may soon be calling you. Your finances for the day are in order. The property can give you a good return.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, you mustn’t underestimate the wonders yoga can do for your health. Your new boss may not like your work style. Take it easy and build rapport.

Twins

Dear Gemini, your family over the next few hours can help you deal with the stress on which your working life is building. Your crush may be showing signs of an interest in you. Make sure you keep the conversation interesting.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, you will probably break your own record in the gym. It’s a good time to do the audit for your company. You may feel ignored by your office mate. But don’t take this to heart, rather you should be open and direct about how you feel.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Saturday January 28, 2023), your older brother is likely to show some signs of love. It might not be the best day to go on a road trip.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, adding some paintings to your room would add an artistic touch. Be blessed with a partner who listens to your problems wholeheartedly.

Weight scale

Dear Libras, You can expect a pay raise meeting with your HR. From the point of view of health, you will experience a balanced phase. Replace sugar and excess calories with nutritious food.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, manufacturing can bring you luck. Your startup will soon be able to obtain an important investment. Your parents may not be able to see your perspective on things. Be patient.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, are you considering buying a new property? Think carefully before you act. Staying honest with your partner will lead to a healthy relationship.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, adding nutritional supplements to your diet would be helpful. Take a few courses to learn about wealth management. Possible some surprises at work.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday January 28, 2023), the turbulent times in your family will soon end. You can expect rental income from the property you own. You may be feeling slightly demotivated.

Fish

Dear Pisces, flowers for your partner would work wonders… Never miss an opportunity to express your love.

