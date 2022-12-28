Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Wednesday 28 December 2022? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope it was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Wednesday 28 December 2022:

Aries

Dear Aries, interesting sky for love, if you are interested in a person why don’t you come forward? What have you got to lose? As for the job, your proposal could be accepted.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, in love it’s better not to push the rope too much, lately there’s been a few squabbles too many. As far as work is concerned, new collaborations are favoured.

Twins

Dear Gemini, today, December 28, you could meet a nice person. Don’t stay locked up at home. As for work, try to define the terms of an agreement well.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, intriguing stars for love, if you have recently met a nice person, carry on dating. Work? Beware of overspending.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 28 December 2022), if there is something wrong with your partner, be clear and do not let some misunderstanding undermine the serenity of the couple. As far as work is concerned, there is an air of novelty.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, interesting stars for those who want to get involved and rediscover authentic feelings. As far as work is concerned, do not hesitate but carefully evaluate the terms of an agreement.

Weight scale

Dear Libra, interesting stars for love but don’t lock yourself at home, rather try to widen your circle of contacts. As far as work is concerned, don’t give rise to useless controversy.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2022

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, if you are interested in a person why don’t you come forward? The new meetings over the next few hours will have an edge. As far as work is concerned, don’t let responsibilities scare you.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, if you want to get involved, now is the right time to rediscover the beauty of a sincere emotion, a recent meeting could have proved precious. News coming for business.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, peace has finally returned to love, organize something pleasant with your partner. As far as work is concerned, don’t give rise to controversy but think about the goal and go on your way.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Wednesday 28 December 2022), interesting stars for love, couples who will be born soon will have an edge! Work: this is not the time to take risky steps, rather try to understand what your real needs are.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you want to fall in love and this sky invites you to get busy! However, please do not dwell on what happened. At work, fatigue will be felt.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED