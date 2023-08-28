Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, monday 28 August 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Monday 28th August 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, if you are looking for your better half, or you want to spend a few passionate days with your partner, organize a trip in these last days of August. Today would be perfect even to get married!

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, this Monday sees you busy again in completing some procedures that you had left on standby in the past few days. Don’t waste time and go quickly and straight to the goal.

Twins

Dear Gemini, today’s sky is favorable to those who trade, exchange, conclude business, but also to those who deal with public relations or write for work. The position of the Moon helps you in affairs of the heart.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, some of your attitudes could be the cause of tensions in the environment in which you move, even giving rise to unkind rumors about you. Maybe it’s time to change something?

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Monday 28 August 2023), today it is not useful to use your energies to unmask unfair competition and its intrigues: it will be enough for you to glance at the situation every now and then and count on your good qualities.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, the day is very good for financial matters. Try to set aside some extra money for September and take care of some bureaucratic affairs carefully.

Balance

Dear Libras, the stars support you very well. Despite this, today’s day promises to be tiring and difficult, due to a tiredness that you are unable to soothe. Seek relaxation by the sea, lake or in the mountains.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, a cheerful Mars in Libra ushers in advance the arrival of the new month, which will be marked by rebirth and new perspectives. Meetings recommended.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, today you are illuminated by a warm Sun, which has recently entered the sign of Virgo. You are in a decidedly holiday mood, but it would be a shame not to solve a certain matter that you know.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorns, before committing yourself to some situation with an exciting but uncertain outcome, think carefully. Not all that glitters is gold and things aren’t always presented for what they really are.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Monday 28 August 2023), a powerful Mars helps you in matters that must be taken head-on. Put your language skills to good use and you will be able to solve a problem without difficulty.

Fish

Dear Pisces, the season of Virgo makes you think about your desire for freedom and movement, which you are not always able to listen to. If you haven’t already done so, organize a trip to distant lands.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED