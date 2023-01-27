Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Friday 27 January 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Friday 27 January 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, perhaps you are too perfectionist in your work and expect too much from yourself and from others. Instead, you should try to be more accommodating otherwise you risk experiencing certain situations with too much anxiety…

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you should try to keep your expenses under control also because lately you have exaggerated a bit… Try to take care of yourself and your interests.

Twins

Dear Gemini, pay attention to your finances. The stars advise you to make more of a social life to feel better with others and with yourself.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, moments of great commitment and great restlessness at work await you. You are finally taking a little better care of yourself and this will pay off in the long run. So good!

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Friday 27 January 2023), you are experiencing a very positive phase especially as regards the sentimental aspect, love first of all. To have some satisfaction from an economic point of view, you will still have to be patient for a few weeks. Time to time.

Virgin

Dear Virgos, in this period you have a lot of work to do and often end up taking on even what is not yours. Perhaps you should learn to delegate to others. Let me give you a hand. Trust in the next!

Weight scale

Dear Libras, you are very bright from an intellectual point of view and therefore you manage to get your work done in no time at all. Right now you are unwilling to change your lifestyle.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you may have a very interesting job offer that you should try to take into consideration. You will get all the support you need from both family and friends.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, as far as work is concerned, someone could try to cause you some minor annoyance or to get in your way. Try to avoid the trap.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, you are rediscovering the enthusiasm for those things that recently had taken away your stimuli. If someone offers to help you, say yes. Don’t listen to pride.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Friday 27 January 2023), not everything is going in the right direction or things are not proceeding according to your expectations… However, you will have good successes in love especially if there is a person who intrigues you.

Fish

Dear Pisces, at work today you will be forced to accept a change that will not be very welcome to you. You’ll have to make the best of a bad situation…

